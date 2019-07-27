Victor Blackwell's Emotional Response To Trump's Unchecked Racism Draws Cheers

Turns out Donald Trump DOES have a racist bone in his body!
Chairman Cummings, who leads the House Oversight Committee, was the target of another brutal, vicious, Hitlerian tirade by Donald Trump.
The Trump administration has been trying to eliminate all types of oversight (which includes not responding to Congressional subpoenas) from Congress and now Trump wants oversight committee members investigated. So, in addition to calling for Chairman Cummings to be investigated, Trump denigrated the citizens of MD-7, calling it a disgusting rodent and rat infested wasteland.
It appears Trump's only knowledge of Baltimore and the state of Maryland comes from the HBO series 'The Wire.' (I mean, you don't actually think Mango Mussolini has ever been to Baltimore, do you?)
Reading his racist rant, he believes all the children living in Cummings's district are either a corner or stoop boy. Omar Little still rips off dealers with his shotgun and Avon Barksdale is still at war with Marlo Stanfield; while their teenage dealers are living in burned-out and decrepit buildings.
In reality, you can consider description of Maryland's 7th District about as accurate as his assessment of his own wealth or intellect. (#ChapterEleven and #StableGenius anyone?) Oh, and by the way...Rep. Elijah Cummings' constituents adore him.