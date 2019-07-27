Victor Blackwell's Emotional Response To Trump's Unchecked Racism Draws Cheers

Turns out Donald Trump DOES have a racist bone in his body!

Chairman Cummings, who leads the House Oversight Committee, was the target of another brutal, vicious, Hitlerian tirade by Donald Trump.

The Trump administration has been trying to eliminate all types of oversight (which includes not responding to Congressional subpoenas) from Congress and now Trump wants oversight committee members investigated. So, in addition to calling for Chairman Cummings to be investigated, Trump denigrated the citizens of MD-7, calling it a disgusting rodent and rat infested wasteland.

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

It appears Trump's only knowledge of Baltimore and the state of Maryland comes from the HBO series 'The Wire.' (I mean, you don't actually think Mango Mussolini has ever been to Baltimore, do you?)

Reading his racist rant, he believes all the children living in Cummings's district are either a corner or stoop boy. Omar Little still rips off dealers with his shotgun and Avon Barksdale is still at war with Marlo Stanfield; while their teenage dealers are living in burned-out and decrepit buildings.

In reality, you can consider description of Maryland's 7th District about as accurate as his assessment of his own wealth or intellect. (#ChapterEleven and #StableGenius anyone?) Oh, and by the way...Rep. Elijah Cummings' constituents adore him.

Does President Jackass really wants to pick a fight with this guy and the people of West Baltimore? pic.twitter.com/kulWfxYIuP

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Not a Saint (@DontUnderSTM8me) July 27, 2019

Not that it really matters but Cummings' district has above-average college education rates and home prices, along with a pretty good mix of urban and suburban areas (even some rural), and well-off, working-class and middle-class areas. https://t.co/33mH7JreHw https://t.co/8VWBWVkRRD — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 27, 2019

MD-7 is the 2nd-wealthiest majority-black district in the country ($58K median household income, per my data; MD-4 is first). Also the 2nd-most well-educated majority-black district (37% bachelors' degree+; GA-4 is first). — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 27, 2019

West Baltimore is not all "The Wire." This is West Bmore too -down the street from Coppin State U where my father taught. We used to ride bikes all day and night. I later moved into the County, but stayed in Cummings' district. He recommended me to the USNA. #betterknowadistrict pic.twitter.com/HeLCeozT5C — Vinnie G. Zillah (@VinnieZillah) July 27, 2019

I taught in West Baltimore. I adore my kids, their parents, and grandparents. They all want the same thing I want for my kids: the chance for their children to have safe, happy and productive lives. Let’s think about the language we use, who it hurts. https://t.co/Y5nIJdu2Ib — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) July 27, 2019

I live in Mr. Cummings' district, and I fucking love that guy. Sure, west Baltimore is rough, but his district is larger than that, and he fights for all of us. — curt (@woahboyherewego) July 27, 2019

@realDonaldTrump just enjoying a wonderful breakfast in my hometown #baltimore @RepCummings West Baltimore District. With all the rats, and trash, and...... you are the dumbest President we’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/yktYxIs8DA — George Oliver Buntin (@MrFreckles1985) July 27, 2019