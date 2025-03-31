Wisconsin Woman Outsmarts President Musk At His Own Game

There's a half-serious joke among union people that if the boss offers you a pizza party to distract you from organizing a union, what you should do is eat their pizza and still join the union. A woman in Wisconsin did something just like that in real life.

As the gentle reader is already aware, President Elmo is all in with his election tampering in the Wisconsin supreme court election. He's given over $20 million to Schimel, directly and indirectly in the form of ads, canvassers, etc. Elmo also started a vote-buying scheme in which he will pay $100 for anyone who signs his petition against "activist judges" (even though he is actively supporting one) and $100 for every referral they make.

Well, a Wisconsin woman is beating Elmo at his own game. She signed his petition and referred her husband who also signed the petition. Now, she plans to take the money and run - straight to the Susan Crawford campaign:

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins: "So it sounds to me like you're saying you’ll take Elon’s money, but he’s not going to tell you who to vote for?” Marcia Colsmith: “Of course not! I mean, I already think he's just horrible, so why would I? I'm glad to do the opposite of what he wants. I'm just curious if I’ll ever actually get the money." Once received, she said the money would go to support Judge Susan Crawford’s campaign.

And that, my friends, is the way you do it! I just want to go out and buy Marcia and her husband a beer and some cheese curds for being true Wisconsin heroes!