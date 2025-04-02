Stephen Miller Gives Fox Viewers What They Want: White Nationalist Hate

Donald Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff and key orchestrator for Trump's evil immigration policies, Stephen Miller, gave the Jesse Watters audience all the racism they ordered on Fox News Tuesday evening.

After bashing Cory Booker's historic filibuster, Miller conflated every undocumented migrant into a rapist, murderer, and pedophile in his despicable monologue. He's clearly incensed that Booker broke Strom Thurmond's record.

MILLER: Here's what the Democrats never filibustered for. The dead bodies of American citizens raped, mutilated, and murdered by the illegal aliens that Joe Biden and his administration and Secretary Mayorkas funneled into our country during the invasion that took place over the last four years. They released people into this nation, not people, monsters into this nation that were pedophiles, that were child rapists, that tortured women, that murdered moms and dads, that committed atrocities that we've never seen before in this country. And now they say, they have the temerity to say that every single invader that Joe Biden let in should get their own individual judicial trial before they're deported, one at a time. Each one gets a million dollar trial in front of a communist judge to decide whether or not we can send them home. How about hell no. How about we pick them up and we get them out of this country so they can't hurt anyone else?

Every person in this country as a citizen or otherwise is to be treated under the Bill of Rights

.

Miller wants to send all immigrants to torture camps and prisons with no due process.

Skeletor has returned to terrorize people for fun, while Jessie Watters laughs with delight. And the audience eats it up.