White Nationalist Stephen Miller Demands Kamala Harris Hold A Presser Or Resign

Don't you just love when racists demand our mixed race vice president hold a press conference?
By John AmatoAugust 5, 2024

[Above: Samanatha Bee had Stephen Miller's number four years ago. -- eds.]

Former Trump white nationalist advisor and orchestrator of racist immigration policies crawled out of his lair this week.

He quoted a Xitter from Tom Cotton demanding Vice President Kamala Harris explain herself or else.

The "or else" being, resign.

It's just like a racist, with no power or influence except being loved by Elon Musk and traitor Trump to set the terms on how Kamala Harris "behaves" as a newly elected Democratic party nominee for the presidency.

If you've forgotten what a horrible human being he is, here's dead eyes Miller giving a robotic interview while most likely reading cue cards to George Stephanopoulos.

Trump stooge Lindsey Graham blasted Miller for disrupting negotiations to reopen the federal government after the shutdown, during Trump's horrific "presidency."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon