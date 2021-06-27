2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Stephen Miller Loses It Over Kamala Harris Maybe Helping Poors

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller suggested on Sunday that Democrats are engaged in a worldwide conspiracy to raise the living standard to "middle class" for all people.
By David

During an appearance on Fox News, Miller argued that Vice President Kamala Harris visited the southern border recently because former President Donald Trump has also threatened to go there.

"It is the only reason that she went to the border," he insisted to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

"And let me make one other brief point," Miller continued. "We keep talking about root causes [of illegal immigration]. There is almost 8 billion people in this world -- almost 8 billion people in this world. Many of those people would economically benefit as individuals from coming to the United States."

"What are we going to do?" he asked. "We're going to turn the entire world into a thriving middle class so nobody stands to benefit from coming to the United States, nobody stands to benefit from getting free American welfare, free American taxpayer dollars, free American education, free American health care?"

Miller called his imagined conspiracy theory "an insane concept."

"It is so intellectually dishonest, disingenuous, unserious at every level," he added. "The reality is Vice President Harris doesn't believe it. She doesn't believe it for one second, nor does President Biden, nor do their staffs. They came in with a goal to dismantle border security and that's what they're doing."

Discussion

