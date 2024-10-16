Bartiromo Melts Down Over Harris Campaign's Outreach To Black Men

Was that spittle I see? She was foaming at the mouth?
By John AmatoOctober 16, 2024

Fox Business host and Queen of the MAGAts, Maria Bartiromo, was visibly upset Tuesday that VP Harris has unveiled new policies for Black men and entrepreneurs.

Fox Business put on resident Black MAGAt for Trump, Rep. Byron Donalds, to attack Harris.

After spending some time going over Harris' policies, Maria broke out in a fit of rage.

BARTIROMO: Congressman, it's great to see you. Thank you so much for being here.

I don't understand why Kamala Harris is coming out with a separate plan for Black men.

What about Black women? What about white men? What about white women? What about Asians? What about Jews?

I mean, why is she coming out with a plan?

And I know partly it's because of what Barack Obama said.

Only Trump can reach out to black men by disparaging them when he says all the migrants coming across the border are taking their jobs.

Every vote counts and Trump is getting all of the misogynist vote so the Harris campaign is smart to reach out. Bartiromo is afraid that President Obama's words will have an impact on Black Men.

Maria's histrionics were more over-the-top than usual.

MAGAts are destabilizing.

