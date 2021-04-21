Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Maria Bartiromo Fumes With Newt Gingrich Over Biden's 'Systemic Racism' Remarks

"If we are so systemically racist, why did we elect a Black man?" Bartiromo wondered.
By David

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich on Wednesday blasted President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after they condemned "systemic racism" in the United States following a guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

"Instead of coming out and having a neutral, fair tone while we all needed to be lifted up, you have President Biden and Vice President Harris yesterday trashing America, telling us we are systemic racists," Bartiromo complained.

Gingrich argued that Biden and Harris were spreading Chinese communist propaganda by discussing systemic racism.

"If I were the Chinese communist propagandists, I would just go on vacation," Gingrich opined. "The president and vice president of the United States condemning America. This really does verge on a pathology that they hate their own country so much that they give the world a totally false impression."

"It's a sad day, it really is," Bartiromo opined. "All they said was how systemically racist we are."

"If we were, in fact, systemically racist, how did the system convict a white policeman?" Gingrich argued. "It's a repudiation of their entire worldview to look at that and realize the system worked."

"You just articulated why I was so upset after I heard those speeches yesterday," Bartiromo revealed. "I thought this is not a time for this now. And by the way, if we're so systemically racist, why did we elect a Black man to be the leader of the free world and have him serve two terms? President Barack Obama."

"I mean, explain that to me if we're so racist," she added.

Bartiromo, who has traditionally sided with Republican candidates, did not say whether she had personally voted for Obama.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team