Newt Gingrich Goes Full On White Supremacist

Gingrich promoted the white replacement theory favored by Nazis. Of course.
By John Amato
45 min ago by John Amato
Appearing on Maria Bartiromo's program, the former (disgraced, never forget) Speaker of the House, claimed the Democratic Party wants to replace white Americans with migrants crossing the border to destroy American history and values.

Gingrich, a vociferous Trump surrogate and one of the worst people ever to be elected in Congress, now is parroting Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour.

As usual, hyping a border crisis to promote xenophobia and racism in America, Gingrich said "They didn’t come all the way across Mexico for purpose of visiting for two days.”

Then his Nick Fuentes came roaring out.

Gingrich continued, "They want to be in America, and I think what's hard for most of us to accept is that the anti-American Left would love to drown traditional, classic Americans with as many people as they can who know nothing of American history, nothing of American tradition, nothing of the rule of law."

Replacement theory aligns with their critical race theory idiocy. Republicans can't hide their white supremacist, xenophobic nature. Their party is a White Nationalist, Pro-Terrorist Party.

"I think that when you go and you look at the radical left, this is their ideal model is to get rid of the rest of us because we believe in George Washington, or we believe in the Constitution."

George Washington is turning over in his grave as he's witnessed (from the great beyond) Gingrich's behavior under a traitor Trump presidency, as well as efforts by the Republican Party to disenfranchise millions of voters using lies and conspiracy theories.

This is a very old song for Newt: a noun, a disaster, blame Democrats and "The Left."

