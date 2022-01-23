Newt Gingrich Threatens Democrats With Jail For J6 Probe

Newt Gingrich told Maria Bartiromo that if and when Republicans take control of Congress they will subpoena members of the January 6 committee, causing many of them to eventually end up in jail for investigation of the insurrection.

Bartiromo commented that Gingrich wrote an op-ed saying the Democrats will pay for the investigation.

Gingrich described Republicans as sheep.

Thanks Newt.

After a long winded rant, Gingrich said, "I think when you have Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down the other and they are the ones who in fact, I think face the real risk of jail for the kind of laws they're breaking."

Gingrich claims that "Every every conversation, every tweet, every email will be investigated by Republicans."

I'm confused. Was it the Democratic Party that attacked the US Capitol?

Democrats are breaking all the rules going after innocent people equating them to the British monarchy, Newt grumbled, going on to say that Republicans had their fee fees hurt because Democrats have been "so tough and so mean and nasty."

Ever watch Gym Jordan, Mr. Newt?

Trying to investigate the first insurrection at the US Capitol by American citizens is too much for the former Republican speaker of the House, and super shill for Traitor Trump.

Newt Gingrich ruined many innocent lives with his Clinton investigations. He can sit down and shut up now. Twitter had thoughts, too:

Think about this. Respected party elder Newt Gingrich says that when Republicans regain Congress, they will weaponize oversight to go after their Democratic colleagues and get them thrown in jail.



That's what a fascist party does.



Get it? https://t.co/JXm86Aq5fF — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) January 23, 2022

Newt Gingrich offers a compelling reason why the GOP crazies should not be put in control of their asylum next November. https://t.co/1xfJM1rfyv — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 23, 2022

Newt Gingrich is actively participating in an illegal effort to aid insurrectionists by obstructing ongoing investigations & by making menacing threats. This is not political analysis or free speech; this is open incitement of illegal activity to subvert our democracy. — Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) January 23, 2022

Amazingly Newt Gingrich saw what Rudy Guiliani had done to his reputation and said 'I want that.' — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 23, 2022

Liz Cheney weighs in, and she's right: