Graham Threatens To Flee Washington, DC To Block Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday threatened to flee Washington, D.C. to prevent Democrats from passing a massive infrastructure bill.

Graham made the remarks during an appearance on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo.

"You've got to have a quorum to pass a bill in the Senate," Graham explained. "I would leave before I would let that happen. So, to my Republican colleagues, we may learn something from our Democratic friends in Texas when it comes to avoiding a $3.5 trillion tax and spend package. Leave town."

"Wow," Bartiromo said. "They were effective in not giving the Republicans a quorum. You'll do the same thing on a $3.5 trillion tax and spend [bill]."

"Hell yeah, I would leave!" Graham exclaimed. "I will use everything lawfully in my toolbox to prevent rampant inflation, a $3.5 trillion infrastructure package that's got nothing to do with infrastructure, that is a tax and spend dream of the socialist left."

He added: "If it takes me not showing up to stop that, I will do it. Because if we pass that bill, you're going to have inflation through the roof. And if they put legalizing illegal immigrants in that bill, you're going to have a complete run on the border."