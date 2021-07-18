Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Graham Threatens To Flee Washington, DC To Block Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday threatened to flee Washington, D.C. to prevent Democrats from passing a massive infrastructure bill.
By David

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday threatened to flee Washington, D.C. to prevent Democrats from passing a massive infrastructure bill.

Graham made the remarks during an appearance on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo.

"You've got to have a quorum to pass a bill in the Senate," Graham explained. "I would leave before I would let that happen. So, to my Republican colleagues, we may learn something from our Democratic friends in Texas when it comes to avoiding a $3.5 trillion tax and spend package. Leave town."

"Wow," Bartiromo said. "They were effective in not giving the Republicans a quorum. You'll do the same thing on a $3.5 trillion tax and spend [bill]."

"Hell yeah, I would leave!" Graham exclaimed. "I will use everything lawfully in my toolbox to prevent rampant inflation, a $3.5 trillion infrastructure package that's got nothing to do with infrastructure, that is a tax and spend dream of the socialist left."

He added: "If it takes me not showing up to stop that, I will do it. Because if we pass that bill, you're going to have inflation through the roof. And if they put legalizing illegal immigrants in that bill, you're going to have a complete run on the border."

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team