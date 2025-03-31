Morgan Wallen Leaves SNL Abruptly: 'Get Me To God's Country'

Morgan Wallen made quite an exit during his March 29 appearance on "Saturday Night Live." People reported at the end of the show, Wallen leaned in to talk to host Mikey Madison, then walked off stage abruptly, passing in front of the camera. The country singer couldn't even wait until the show credits were done.

It was a strange move for a featured "SNL" musical guest. Being asked to sing on one of the most iconic television shows is usually considered an honor for most artists.

Wallen's IG Post

But Wallen's actions after he left the show upset some fans. The popular country singer posted an Instagram story of a private jet with the caption, "Get me to God's country."

What in the fresh hell?

Wallen's Infamous History

Wallen has a history of making headlines for the wrong reasons. In 2016, the country singer was arrested for a DUI and got arrested again in 2020 for disorderly conduct.

But Wallen created international headlines in 2021 for a viral video using the N-word. Despite Wallen's hit songs, he was shunned by many fans and fellow musicians. Wallen was kicked to the curb.

As a lifelong country music fan, it seemed Wallen was trying to rebuild his reputation by collaborating with beloved country music star Post Malone on the hit single "I Had Some Help." Malone is appreciated and loved by music fans of many genres.

But Wallen's seemingly bratty behavior after his "SNL" gig suggests that he hasn't changed his ways as many hoped. As my dad liked to say, "You can't fix stupid."