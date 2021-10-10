Entertainment
SNL Ladies Night Out Skit Is Just Too Real

One of the funniest skits of Kim Kardashian's episode of SNL was "Ladies Night Out" at the club.
By Red Painter

Kim Kardashian actually impressed me with her acting chops, self deprecating humor and overall...likeability....during her hosting of the recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The skits were pretty funny, the top 2 being the Bachelor-esque "Token" ceremony and the Ladies Night Out clip. Confession: the last time I went to a club was in my early 30's and 3 things happened: I spent time in the VIP section pulling bandaids out of my purse to help someone who had cut their finger on a chipped glass, I got hit on by some 19 year olds and felt really old and I dozed off on the sofa, completely sober, at around 11pm.

Ladies of twitter agreed:

So yes, this video is 100% hilariously spot on.

