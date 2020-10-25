Entertainment
SNL Psychic Madame Vivelda Skit Hilariously Predicts COVID And That Zoom Issue

SNL's psychic skit predicted much of 2020 correctly, down to COVID and Zoom.
By Red Painter

Saturday Night Live had an absolutely hilarious pyschic skit called Madame Vivelda. Kate McKinnon (over)played the psychic role of the psychic. It was set in 2019, which the group called "insane and hard" and ominously predicted that 2020 would be the best year ever.

Vivelda went around to each of the 4 guests, answering their questions and predicting their future, based around COVID, without actually talking about the pandemic at all. From grocery watching to adult coloring books to USPS to shunning friends for not taking precautions.

Oh. My. God.

Watching this video and hearing about COVID talked about in this way is honestly so jarring and funny and if we can't laugh right now, we'll all be crying.

