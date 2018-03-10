SNL Cold Open: Robert Mueller On The Bachelor

By Karoli Kuns
43 min ago by Karoli Kuns
up

How can Kate McKinnon be Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III and Robert Mueller and pull both of them off? True talent.

This live finale of The Bachelor is shocking. Be forewarned.

"So, what, you don't have Trump on collusion?"

"Well, i think i need to explore the possibility that i might have a stronger case with some other stuff."

"I can't [ bleep ] believe it."

The dialogue that follows is classic, though I admit I cried a little at the end. And I don't even watch The Bachelor, so it's testimony to their talent.


Comments

