JD Vance Can F*ck All The Way Off For This Swipe At Biden After Diagnosis

News of former President Handsome Old Joe Biden's diagnosis of an 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer is bringing out the best and worst in people. One of the worst responses is from co-vice-president J.D. Vance, who questioned Biden's fitness while in office, even though the former President doesn't have an advanced cancer. It's an aggressive one.

And even though we've witnessed Donald J. Trump's mental decline for years, Vance went there.

"Look, I mean, first of all, of course, we wish the best for the former president's health," Vance said. "And, you know, it sounds pretty serious, but hopefully he makes the right recovery."

"Look, I will say, whether the right time to have this conversation is now or at some point in the future, we really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job," he insisted.

"And that's no, you know, that you can separate the desire for him to have the right health outcome with the recognition that whether it was doctors or whether there were staffers around the former president, I don't think he was able to do a good job for the American people," he continued. And that's not politics."

"That's not because I disagreed with him on policy," he said. "That's because I don't think that he was in good enough health. In some ways, I blame him less than I blame the people around him."

"And why didn't the American people have a better sense of his health picture?" he added. Why didn't the American people have more accurate information about what he was actually dealing with? This is serious stuff."

There's a lot to unpack here. Vance is spinning nonsense, and sounds like Coke Jr, the co-President's failson:

The Dem-Media is trying to cover up the cover up over Biden's failing health - Which was obvious to anyone with a functioning brain - Because they know it implicates all of them.



It won't work https://t.co/W1zP08mVVx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 19, 2025

Biden gifted his successor with a healthy economy, and it only took Trump 100 days to turn it into an apocalyptic one. The current President has dementia, and people are covering it up, but it's plain to see for the rest of us. And it's common knowledge that Trump is a raging, malignant narcissist who lacks the empathy gene. Keep Biden's name out of your mouth, hillbilly guy. Biden is going to need all of his energy to fight this disease. Leave him alone, you fucking fuck.