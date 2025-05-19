Paid liar Karoline Leavitt put an incredible spin on answering a reporter's question about Moody's recent downgrade, marking the first time in over a century that the US has not held the top-tier rating.

"I want to get the President's reaction to Moody's downgrading the credit rating of the United States," a reporter said.

"Well, look, the President talked about this over the weekend," Leavitt said. "The Secretary of Treasury also talked about it."

"When you look at the world, the world has confidence in the United States of America and our economy once again," she lied. "The President, just last week, secured trillions of dollars in investments from countries in the Middle East."

"We've seen trillions of dollars of investments flowing into our economy since the President took office," she continued. "That is because America, or people around the world, have confidence in the United States of America.

"And if you also just look at the raw economic data that we're seeing, last week, when we were out of town, inflation dropped once again," she said. "Oil prices are dropping. Gas prices are dropping."

"The President has added nearly a half million jobs to the American economy already," she added. "So there's a lot of optimism in this economy, and the President disagrees with that assessment."

During Handsome Old Joe Biden's first 100 days in office, the US economy added 1,384,000 jobs, making it the most created in the first 100 days of any presidency since records began. The math behind the White House’s claim that Trump secured “trillions” on his corruption trip in the Middle East is fuzzy, as it includes contracts that predate his presidency. Trump again takes credit for President Biden's achievements.

Consumer and investor confidence in the US has recently suffered, driven by worries about tariffs, rising inflation, and a general sense of uncertainty about the economy.

When Leavitt said that "people around the world" have confidence in the US, facts prove her wrong. Global confidence in the US is declining, with perceptions of the US as a positive influence in world affairs decreasing in many countries.

Sit down, girl.