Tarlov Mocks Watters' 'Master Class' Assertion As Moody's Downgrades US Credit Rating

Fox's Jessica Tarlov took apart her cohort Jesse Watters' assertion that Trump was just giving a "master class" on bringing home investments during his trip to the Middle East. After showing a short clip of CNN discussing Trump getting a bump in his approval ratings, and Trump claiming someone else will come behind him and take credit for these deals he's supposedly making, Tarlov rightfully pointed out, that's exactly what Trump is doing now -- taking credit for deals made under the Biden administration.

Tarlov also mocked Watters' praise of Trump while they were literally watching the US credit rating get downgraded in real time.

Here's the exchange from this Friday's The Five:

WATTERS: All right, Jessica, master class, it's not really in dispute. So my question to you is how big of a masterclass was this? TARLOV: Not in dispute at all. Approval rating bump. That's real life. I live and die by the polls, but that is directly related to him cleaning up his own tariffs mess. So that's moving from the 145 percent tariff on China to just 30 percent, where, you know, you saw the CEO from Walmart, I presume, saying that the prices are going to go up. So we'll wait for that and while we were in the commercial break, Moody's downgraded our credit for the first time in the agency's history. So all good news all around -- masterclass. In terms of the big headlines, anytime that we're not talking about, the $400 million bribe that he's taking from the Qataris and the jet is a good one, but he's... What? GUTFELD: It's been around forever, that so-called bribe. They were talking to the Biden administration about it. TARLOV: Yeah, and who didn't take it? Joe Biden. And who did? Donald Trump. GUTFELD: We got it for free. Biden would probably buy it and give it to Hunter. TARLOV: He has all of these big headlines, right? We're getting all of this investment like the $8.5 billion out of Qatar for Texas energy company, McDermott, that was already announced in 2023 and 2024. Abu Dhabi, he says a new $200 billion, that's a cloud computing deal with Amazon, also announced during the Biden administration. Saudi's allegedly giving us $600 million... a billion, I'm sorry, haven't documented all of it, but we do know that the project, the airport project was announced last August. So the Washington Post has documented all of this, that at least a half a dozen of the contracts that he's talking about happened under the Biden administration. And that is something that Trump likes to do. He likes to show up and then take credit for it.



The best Gutfeld could come up with in response was to ask "What about the other half?" before mocking Biden for his age and telling Watters he just liked "annoying" Tarlov when asked if he directly wanted to challenge anything she said.