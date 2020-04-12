SNL At Home Skit About Zoom Calls Is A Little Too Close To Reality

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a new phenomenon to many workplaces - the usage of Zoom video conference calls. For a quick tutorial on what Zoom allows you to do, click here. Many people are used to purely telephonic conference calls, which allow users to be as dressed (or undressed) as they want to be and to avoid sharing their home with their co-workers or clients.

Well, folks. Times have changed.

Now people can see YOU and your house. Your pets. Your kids. Your messy living room. They way you dress when not in a corporate office. And it is FUNNY.

Saturday Night Live tackled this very issue on their SNL At Home episode and it was HILARIOUS. From the older participants who couldn't figure out how close to lean to the camera to the woman who brings the laptop into the bathroom with her because she doesn't realize everyone can see her...it was SOMETHING ELSE.

Enjoy.