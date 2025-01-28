How Could Jesse Watters Be More Of A Trump Suck-Up? Here's How

Donald Trump's Operation Hummingbird is in full swing and Fox News host Jesse Watters is enthralled with it all.

To hell with the legality of Trump's actions and to hell with the people having their lives destroyed in the process. Trump only cares about replacing anybody that would hold them accountable with cult members.

Watters ranted nonstop about MAGAts racist target "DEI," as if it was a terrorist group murdering American citizens while they sleep.

During his racist tirade, Watters went so far as to insist Trump won the 2020 presidential election. We all know he lost by almost 8,000,000 votes. But in the Trumpworld, lies are truth, and the truth should be dismissed.

WATTERS: Prime time doesn't take pleasure in Americans losing their jobs, but no one should have been in this line of work to begin with. And the Trump administration isn't gonna tolerate undercover DEI agents or large swaths of the federal bureaucracy waging a secret war against them. Quote, those seeking jobs have been told they will have to prove their enthusiasm to enact Trump's agenda and have been asked when their moment of MAGA revelation occurred. Answers that we will accept, A, when Trump came down the golden escalator, B, when his first inauguration had the most attendees of all time, C, when he won the 2020 election, D, when he said fight, fight, fight, or E, all of the above. Without this type of screening, Al Sharpton's nephew could be working at Treasury

When Foxers mention Al Sharpton, it is always with racist intent.

McCarthyism is alive and well in the Trump administration, infused with Naziism. Not only does Demented Donald have a compliant Congress to whitewash his immorality, but has the help of media scumbags on TV and online that promote his every whim.