Here's Your Daily Dose Of Stupid From Jesse Watters

I knew when Fox was forced to fire Tucker Carlson that he would be replaced with Jesse Watters. Jesse is the only completely reliable source of vile they had on deck.

And here he is spewing more stupid.

JESSE WATTERS (HOST): The only time Democrats talk about school violence is if there is a deadly mass shooting. But when there's a deadly ass-kicking, nothing. That means they only care about death if it helps them take away your guns. A student gets stabbed to death? We don't hear about knife control. Black kids beat a white kid to death? No way that's a hate crime. Are Democrats going to stop these deaths? No. They are going to pour more of your money into these deadly schools and call Republicans cruel for not signing off. Is it a coincidence when they start teaching CRT, two kids kill each other in public schools? Eh, probably.

The suits at Fox don't pay Jesse Watters to research state educational standards, where he would find out that no K-12 school system in American "teaches CRT." He isn't paid to research the actual frequency (or infrequency) of "knife fights" in public schools.

Jesse is paid handsomely to know the list of Fox News buzzwords that keep their audience riled up.

Coming for your guns

CRT

Evil public schools

Democrats evil

He probably got an attaboy for last night's rant.