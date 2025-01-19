Jordan Is Terrified Of Saying Violent J6ers Shouldn't Be Pardoned

On State of the Union today, Dana Bash tried to back Jim Jordan into a corner.

"I'm going to make a bit of a hard turn to what we expect tomorrow, because we have a lot going on, including the inauguration of a president," she said.

"And on that note, one of the many things that the president-elect promised that he would do was, and is, to pardon many of the January 6 rioters.

"We heard Vice President-elect J.D. Vance say last week that, if anyone committed violence on that day, they should not be pardoned. He added there's a little bit of a gray area there. But, according to the DOJ, 608 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or obstructing officers; 174 of those defendants have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon against police officers.

"So, do you agree with vice president-elect Vance that those people should not be pardoned?"

"I think, all along, whether it's President Trump, Vice President Vance, people who didn't engage in violence should be pardoned. I think that's where the American people are. I think that's where the president is," Jordan said.

"But what about those who did engage in violence?" Bash said.

"I think that's -- then you go case by case. And if they have done some violent activity against some police officer, maybe not. Maybe they shouldn't be," Jordan said.

"And I think J.D. pointed that out. But I think, the way pardons work, it's a power solely with the president, case by case, person by person, and the president has complete authority to pardon who he wants to pardon. But I think he's going to focus on those, all those -- the people who didn't commit any violence, I think certainly warrant a pardon.

"But I think on the 174 number you pointed out, I think he goes case by case and looks at those."

"But you will be OK if even one of those 174 is pardoned?" she said.

"That's a -- the way our Constitution works, it's a power of the president," he said, trying to weasel out of an answer.

But Bash pushed on. "No, I know, but what's your opinion?"

"The president was clear about this. That's up to the president. If the president thinks that that's warranted, he's the one who will look at the facts, along with his counsel, along with the justice. They will look at all the facts, but then he will make the decision.

"And that's how it works in America. It's a power that is exclusively with the president of the United States."

From the same party who wants to deport all immigrants because of the violent crimes of a tiny minority, Jim Jordan bravely sidesteps the issue entirely. Because he's Jim Jordan, damn it! And sidestepping is what he does.

Because you can be sure that when Yambo says he wants to prosecute the Congress members who INVESTIGATED the Capitol attackers, he will proudly jump in with both feet.