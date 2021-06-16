Dana Rohrabacher Continues His Work For Putin In Retirement

Sometimes you just gotta wonder how how deep the Putin love goes in the GOP. And here’s why I conjure up that...

#SeditionHunters - Thursday’s arrest of Alan Hostetter highlighted extremism in Orange County, CA, but even he is junior-league. We knew OC would send their finest, and here he is, the highest-profile #SeditionVIP yet: former U.S. Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA 42). 1/ pic.twitter.com/yJDdR5aR4T — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) June 12, 2021

Could he be disloyal? @anneapplebaum: he's “the living, breathing embodiment of the moral corruption that has seeped into a part of the Republican Party foreign policy establishment..[that] stopped caring about U.S. leadership of the democratic world" 4/https://t.co/PGepb1hLoy — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) June 12, 2021

Rohrabacher is tied to ther OC seditionists. Here he is with Alan Hostetter in Dec. 2020 calling for revolution against “Communists…Marxist-Leninists who are trying to destroy the integrity of our voting system”. No, Dana, voters just didn’t like you. 5/https://t.co/LcO3DeuNd2 — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) June 12, 2021

Republican congresstraitor Dana Rohrabacher continues his work in retirement. On Jan 6, Rohrabacher roamed the Capitol all day with a guy in a giant ushanka hat. Is this epic trolling by Russia?

In 2016, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.” Looks like they both are still on the payroll.

Capitol Hunters is a fun place to track people on January 6th if it’s too damn hot to mow the back 40.

