The Daily Show Exposes Lying Scumbag Charles Payne

Last week, The Daily Show did a segment on the lying liars of Fox News and FOX Business network celebrating Americans getting destroyed and suffering from Trump's tariffs. Their biggest focus was on Charles Payne, whose program is a misnomer called "Making Money."

TDS began by playing a clip of different Fox News personalities telling their viewers suffering is great and don't watch the stock market.

Then transitioned to Payne.

PAYNE: Look, I wouldn't watch the stock market every hour, every day. I really hope that somehow the average person out there can separate themselves and their mindset from Wall Street, you know. HOST: Don't let, don't get fooled by what's happening in the stock market. Making money isn't everything. Take it from the guy hosting the show called Making Money. Why would you think that making money was something this guy cared about? Just because it's on the desk? And the screen? And the wall? And the other wall? Life isn't about making, oh, also another one on that same wall?

All these right-wing stock market shows do every day is focus on the stock market ticker. They would opine incessantly on how great the market would be if only a Republican were in office.

Every little permutation they could find to undermine President Biden's booming economy was catnip to these creeps.

Now, don't look here, folks. There is nothing to see, and you won't find out just how bad it is.