After Trump's Massive Tax Cuts For The Wealthy, Stock Market Gains For 2018 Collapsed

On America's Newsroom, co-host Sandra Smith was horrified that this month's stock market sell off is the worst month the U.S. has had since 2010, when the country was climbing out of the Great Recession.

This is alarming," Smith worried. "The Dow is on pace for its worst month since 2010. It has not been a good October."

"It has not been a good October," Charlie Payne agreed. "We've had one hell of a run, we're under some pressure right now."

Charles said he felt shakier yesterday, but today is a new day.

Then Payne tried to spin the huge decline in the markets away from Trump, his self-inflicted trade wars, and his massive tax cuts for the wealthy to say investors were nervous the Democrats might take back the House. (Hint: He must not know the word "TARIFFS")

It's odd how Trump and the GOP rarely mention during the run-up to the midterms how their massive tax cut giveaway to the rich has been such a success. It hasn't.

And they aren't helping all Americans like they promised. Instead he's touting the stock market from two years ago, when Barack Obama was still president.

The Stock Market is up massively since the Election, but is now taking a little pause - people want to see what happens with the Midterms. If you want your Stocks to go down, I strongly suggest voting Democrat. They like the Venezuela financial model, High Taxes & Open Borders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2018

The markets have gone down, significantly, since then.

Here's a hint for Fox News: Look up the words "tariffs" and "trade wars."