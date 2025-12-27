DOJ Using 'Flood The Zone' To Diminish Epstein Files

The DOJ must have searched a bathroom somewhere (Merde-a-Lardo, perchance?), as Axios’ morning email thingie reports…

“Over a million more potential Jeffrey Epstein documents have been handed over to the Department of Justice for review and possible release, the DOJ said.” The stunning announcement of a new trove — at mid-afternoon on Christmas Eve — comes as the DOJ has been releasing thousands of Epstein documents, often heavily redacted, and some of which involve President Trump, Axios’ Alex Fitzpatrick writes. “The review process could take “a few more weeks” due to “the mass volume of material,” the Justice Department said.”

I don’t think that they are fooling anyone with malicious compliance. What if:

the documents are book markers and matchbooks and junk mail and a lifetime of other ephemera?

there are more 150-page documents (all redacted) isn’t it only going to make things worse for them in the conspiracy-minded?

the 200 or so attorneys Hair Füror’s former personal attorney and Deputy AG Todd Blanche cannot censor 1M+ documents in the time allowed by the law passed by Congress and signed by Trump? Who is accountable, what is the enforcement mechanism?

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Editor's note: As Nick Akerman says in the above video (At the 3:10 mark):