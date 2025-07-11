Alan Dershowitz On Epstein Files: I Know Documents Are Being Suppressed

Disgraced attorney Alan Dershowitz claimed that documents are being suppressed from the Jeffrey Epstein files protect certain individuals.

Mr. 'I kept my underwear on' during a massage on Epstein's Island ranted on his podcast:

I know for a fact docs are being suppressed to protect individuals. I know their names and why they’re being suppressed, but I’m bound by confidentiality so I can’t disclose it. Files are being suppressed to protect them, and that’s wrong.

Dersh weighs in on the Epstein controversy: “I know for a fact docs are being suppressed to protect individuals. I know their names & why they’re being suppressed, but I’m bound by confidentiality so I can’t disclose it. Files are being suppressed to protect them & that’s wrong.” pic.twitter.com/T6c0uWZQcv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 10, 2025

Name names, Dersh.