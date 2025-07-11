Alan Dershowitz On Epstein Files: I Know Documents Are Being Suppressed

He was a guest on Epstein's Island.
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoJuly 11, 2025

Disgraced attorney Alan Dershowitz claimed that documents are being suppressed from the Jeffrey Epstein files protect certain individuals.

Mr. 'I kept my underwear on' during a massage on Epstein's Island ranted on his podcast:

I know for a fact docs are being suppressed to protect individuals. I know their names and why they’re being suppressed, but I’m bound by confidentiality so I can’t disclose it. Files are being suppressed to protect them, and that’s wrong.

Name names, Dersh.

