Trump Vows To Start 'Hitting Them Hard' In Iran: 'The Big One Is Coming Soon'

Despite the ongoing military assault on Iran, President Donald Trump insisted the U.S. hasn't "started hitting them hard" yet, and said that "the big one is coming soon."
By David EdwardsMarch 2, 2026

Trump made the remarks Monday morning in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

"I just got off the phone with President Trump," Tapper explained. "The president said, quote, we're knocking the crap out of them. I think it's going very well. It's very powerful. They've got the greatest military in the world, and we're using it."

Trump said that he had planned for a four-week campaign against Iran but was ahead of schedule.

"But right now we want everyone staying inside," Tapper recalled Trump saying. "It's not safe out there. And then the president said, it's about to get even less safe."

"He said, quote, we haven't even started hitting them hard," he added. "The big wave hasn't even happened. The big one is coming soon."

