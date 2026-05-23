Coming Soon: The Trump-Epstein Bookmobile!

The folks who set up the “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room” in New York are taking the very damning files and exhibits on the road this summer.

One of the organizers of the tour is Miles Taylor, the former Trump DHS official, The Daily Beast reports. Taylor told TDB that visitors to the New York exhibit, which highlights Trump’s long, close friendship with Epstein, have been “completely blown away” by it.

“Now we’re TAKING THE FILES NATIONWIDE… to honor survivors… hold Trump accountable… and keep the dark truth in the light,” the website, for the Trump-Epstein bookmobile says. “The mobile reading room will feature curated volumes of the partially redacted files, a timeline of the Trump-Epstein relationship, and a tribute to the more than 1,000 victims and survivors.”

It looks like the plan is already popular. “Organizers expect celebrities to drive the bus at times, and said they have received outreach from lawmakers and congressional candidates who want to make the tour part of their campaigns,” The Daily Beast reported.

Dates and locations of the Trump-Epstein bookmobile are to be determined. But the organizers are hoping to start after July 4th and keep going until the midterm elections, according to The Daily Beast.

I hope Palm Beach, Florida is one of their major destinations.