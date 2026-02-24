Will Epstein Hecklers Save The SOTU?

On Monday, Donald Trump promised a long speech for the State of the Union because he says they have a lot to talk about.

"I'm making a speech tomorrow night and you'll be hearing me say that," Trump said. "I mean, it's going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about."

Trump never shuts the fuck up so this is one promise he will keep.

It will be the same old same old with Trump, not actually holding a State of the Union, but using the platform as a Trump rally and only speaking to the MAGA Cult.

Demented Donald will brag, obfuscate, exaggerate, and lie over and over again to try to put lipstick on the pig of his first year in office.

Americans are truly suffering under his ham-handed administration and nothing he says tonight will alleviate their anxiety.

Instead, the country's anxiety will increase because he's most likely going to praise himself over and over again and say he's going to stay the same course and do the same things he did in 2025.

Earlier today, our own Conover wrote an article about the things that will be more interesting than watching Trump blame Joe Biden for his failures.

Too bad Marjorie Taylor Greene won't be there because if anyone will start heckling Trump over the Epstein Files, it would be her since she broke protocol when she interrupted President Biden during his SOTU.

Even fun time Boebert joined in the heckling.

The only hope we have of getting through this fiasco is if members or guests in the chamber catcall him over the Epstein Files.

That would be fun because he will respond and it will not go well for him.

Sicko Michael Flynn and Alex Jones worried about this happening last week.

There's no way most people will watch Trump for so long, but if we get some fireworks from the gallery, then the night might be saved.

Fingers crossed.