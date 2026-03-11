Most Americans Agree That Trump Started Iran War To Cover Up Epstein Files

A solid majority of Americans believe that Trump started the war with Iran in part to distract from the Epstein file scandal that he can't dig himself out of.

Zeteo reports that by a 52 to 40 margin, Americans agreed with the statement that "President Trump was at least partly motivated to take military action against Iran in order to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal."

That's a devastating number for Trump because it shows the Epstein file scandal has broken through the mainstream of America. It's not a hoax to attack Demented Donald with.

Independent voters continue to flee from Trump like the plague.

Also interesting is that 26% of Republicans agree with the statement, while only 64% disagree.

This means many MAGA voters agree that Trump is trying to distract from the Epstein files.