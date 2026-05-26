Rep. Thomas Massie Files To Run For His House Seat In 2028

Massie said in a Monday afternoon statement that the move would allow him “to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office."
By Susie MadrakMay 26, 2026

Thomas Massie filed on Monday to run for his Kentucky House seat in 2028, less than a week after losing a primary fight against a challenger backed by Trump.

Massie became the latest victim of Trump’s revenge tour last week when former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein successfully ousted him in a primary that shattered electoral spending records.

Trump repeatedly railed against Massie, who has broken with the president on several high-profile issues in recent months, including the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran. Massie also helped lead the congressional effort to force Trump to release the federal government’s files on deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertising spending in his primary fight — the most expensive on record — surpassed $32 million as pro-Israel interest groups poured millions into the effort to unseat Massie, who has been an outspoken critic of Israel during his time in Congress.

Massie said in a Monday afternoon statement that the move would allow him “to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office,” adding that he had not yet decided which office to seek.

https://bsky.app/profile/victinibcn.bsky.social/post/3mmmwsfynks2i

The president has turned Thomas Massie into an even bigger enemy. trib.al/01dXF6Z

The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 2026-05-24T14:51:37.437811Z

Rep. Thomas Massie said splitting with Trump was “absolutely worth it” and warned Republicans will be vulnerable in the midterms.

NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 2026-05-24T14:34:51Z

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