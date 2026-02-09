Republican Congressman: Howard Lutnick Should Resign Over Epstein Ties

Rep. Tom Massie said what needs to be said.
By John AmatoFebruary 9, 2026

Rep Tom Massey from Kentucky told CNN that Howard Lutnick should immediately resign from the Trump administration after more ties were revealed between himself and Jeffrey Epstein after the file dump on Friday.

RAJU: Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that he and his wife decided around 2005 to cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

But the latest release shows that there was some correspondence after that, even after Epstein pleaded guilty to sex crimes in 2008. What questions do you have about Lutnick's ties to Epstein, and should he come before Congress and testify?

MASSIE: No, he should just resign. I mean, there are three people in Great Britain that have resigned in politics.

The ambassador from Great Britain to the United States. The prince lost his title for less than what we've seen Howard Lutnick lie about.

Look, Howard Lutnick clearly went to the island, if we believe what's in these files. He was in business with Jeffrey Epstein.

And this was many years after Jeffrey Epstein was convicted, you know, lightly sentenced, but was convicted for sexual crimes.

So he's got a lot to answer for, but really, he should make life easier on the president, frankly, and resign.

Lutnick has been one of the most vocal buffoons on Trump's economic policies, and it's interesting to see his absence from the TV landscape since the latest revelations of his involvement with Epstein came out.

If Lutnick had any self-respect, he would resign.

If James Comer had any self-respect, he would subpoena Lutnick to testify to the House Oversight Committee.

