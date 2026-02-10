White House Rebuffs Calls For Lutnick To Resign Over Epstein: 'Best Cabinet In History'

White House spokesperson Kush Desai defended Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after he faced calls for his resignation over his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Recently released Epstein documents suggested that Lutnick continued to have interactions with Epstein after a conviction for sex crimes.

"Trump's Commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, said that he and his wife decided around 2005 to cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein," CNN's Many Raju recently told Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). "But the latest release shows that there was some correspondence after that, even after Epstein pleaded guilty to sex crimes in 2008. What questions do you have about Lutnick's ties to Epstein, and should he come before Congress and testify?"

"No, he should just resign. I mean, there are three people in Great Britain that have resigned in politics. The ambassador from Great Britain to the United States, the prince lost his title for less than what we've seen Howard Lutnick lie about," Massie replied.

"Look, Howard Lutnick clearly went to the island if we believe what's in these files. He was in business with Jeffrey Epstein. And this was many years after Jeffrey Epstein was convicted. You know, lightly sentenced, but was convicted for sexual crimes," he added.

On Monday, Desai rebuffed calls for Lutnick's resignation.

President Trump has assembled the best and most transformative cabinet in modern history. Theentire Trump administration, including Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce, remains focused on delivering for the American people," Desai said.