Trump Sh*ts On MAGA And Epstein Files: Democrat Hoax!

During a press event with the president of Poland, Trump viciously attacked the Jeffrey Epstein press conference hosted by Tom Massey and called the entire Epstein Files affair a hoax

A reporter asked Trump about the press conference and if Trump was refusing to release all the information so he could hide friends and donors that would be exposed if all of the Epstein files became public.

Trump whined it was a "Democrat hoax that never ends."

That was a direct slap in the face to his MAGA base that was promised a full exposé on who was in the Epstein files during his campaign 2024.

The MAGA cult will be furious their avenging angel against pedophiles is calling them Democrats.

Trump then transitioned into his usual bogus talking points about ending seven wars bringing law and order back to Washington DC and help awesome his eight-month office.

TRUMP: So what they're trying to do with the Epstein hoax is get people to talk about that instead of speaking about the tremendous success, like ending seven wars. I ended seven wars. Nobody is going to talk about it because they're going to talk about the Epstein whatever. I understand that we were subpoenaed to give files, and I understand we've given thousands of pages of files. And I know that no matter what you do, it's going to keep going. And I think it's, I think, really, I think it's enough because I think we should talk about the greatness of our country and the success that we're having. I think we're probably having, according to what I read, even from two people in this room, we're having the most successful eight months of any president ever. And that's what I want to talk about. That's what we should be talking about, not the Epstein hoax.

Trump continues to stick his own foot in his mouth on the Epstein files and only increases the pressure for the files to be released.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino has been in hiding along with FBI director Kash Patel as the MAGA cult lashes out at Trump and those covering up the Epstein files.

Redstate Rachel reminds us to ignore Trump's circus and denials and "pay attention today to the explosive session with 10 Epstein victims as they share their stories with the public."