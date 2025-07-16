Trump Blames Obama And Biden For Creating Epstein Files 'Hoax'

The MAGA base is in an uproar over the claim by the Trump administration that there are no Epstein files, so a flustered Trump concocted a new conspiracy theory, blaming Presidents Obama, Biden and James Comey for fabricating the file.

This bizarre claim will not satisfy the QAnon and pedophile contingent of the MAGA base who were promised a release of all the files if Trump won. He promised.

Trump blaming Comey, Obama and Biden won't fly since Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and committed suicide under the Trump administration.

REPORTER: The Attorney General briefed you on the DOJ and FBI review, the findings of that review. TRUMP: On what? REPORTER: On the DOJ and FBI review. TRUMP: On what? On what subject?

TRUMP: Epstein. On Epstein. Of the review of the files. Attorney General Pam Bondi. TRUMP: A very, very quick briefing. TRUMP: Did she tell you, what did she tell you about the review? And specifically, did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the file? TRUMP: Oh, no, she's given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they've seen, and I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey.



They were made up by Obama.



They were made up by the Biden, you know, and we went through years of that. With the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, with all of the different things that we had to go through, we've gone through years of it. But she's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release.

His MAGA coalition is fracturing over the Epstein Files cover-up.

Wow, Trump is claiming the Epstein files are a hoax! His followers may decide he is the hoax.