Massie Busts Mike Johnson On Epstein: 'Why Was Donald Trump An Informant To A Hoax?'

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) wondered why President Donald Trump had called the Jeffrey Epstein case a "hoax" even though House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) seemed to claim that the commander-in-chief had once been an FBI "informant" against the sex offender.

"Congressman Massie, let me begin with you and get your response to Speaker Johnson," ABC host George Stephanopoulos told the Republican in a Sunday interview. "He says you've been misled. He also suggested at one point this week seemed to suggest that Donald Trump, President Trump, was an informant to the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein."

"Now, I don't know if the speaker misspoke when he said that Donald Trump was an informant," Massie replied. "The lawyers for the victim said that Donald Trump had been helpful in 2009 in their case by giving them information."

"But being an informant implies some formal connection and ongoing relationship with the FBI," he continued. "I don't know what that's all about. I think the speaker needs to clarify that."

"And if it's a hoax, why was Donald Trump an informant to a hoax?"