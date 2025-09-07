Mike Johnson Claims Trump Was Epstein Informant For FBI. Sure, Jan.

Powerful figures have already appeared in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case. Still, only one of them has taken part in a massive cover-up of the most infamous sex trafficking pedophile in US history: Donald J. Trump. First, for those of you who are keeping track, Trump promised transparency with the Epstein case. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in February that the "client list" of Jeffrey Epstein is on her desk. Bondi also said in March that the FBI has "tens of thousands" of Epstein videos. Then, that was walked back. Recently, on numerous occasions, Trump called it a "Democrat hoax." And now, House Speaker Mike Johnson claims that Trump worked as an FBI informant to bring Epstein down. I shit you not.

"He's not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax, it's a terrible, unspeakable evil," Trump's little Johnson said. "He believes that himself. When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago."

"He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down," he continued. "The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered these unspeakable harms. It's detestable to him. He and I have spoken about this as recently as 24 hours ago."

Here he is FBI informant-ing:

Trump is either a badass motherfucker who became an FBI informant to protect women (most of them were girls, actually), or he broke ties with Epstein over a real estate deal, specifically a 2004 bidding war over a Palm Beach oceanfront mansion that drove a wedge between Trump and Epstein.

Former Republican Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman tore Johnson's claim to shreds.

"Ok. I’ve had enough," Riggleman wrote on Xitter. "RELEASE THE SIGNED EPSTEIN FBI INFORMANT AND WITNESS DOCUMENTS. If our POTUS was an FBI informant or witness, then why did he call for the release of the Epstein list and run his campaign on it… and then block it?"

"Wouldn’t he know the contents and those that were 'innocent' or guilty?" he continued. "Why did he say democrats were in it and not have names he can prove? Did he know the 'globalists and deep state' participants? Was he a primary witness? Did he watch or participate in rape and then get immunity? Why didn’t he say that he was an FBI informant about Epstein in his first term or the first 8 months of this term? Why would he threaten GOP House members saying it was 'hostile' act if they voted for the Massie bill? Has he always been an FBI informant? Did he inform on the mob in NY? Were his casinos FBI fronts? When did he become an FBI informant? Are there documents available to release? Did he conspire with Ghislaine? Was he always aware of Epstein?"

"Facts and data," he added. "All of us need to be a million pound s---hammer of facts and data. I am. The media should be able to destroy this narrative and cook this liar."

Ok. I’ve had enough.



RELEASE THE SIGNED EPSTEIN FBI INFORMANT AND WITNESS DOCUMENTS.



We're supposed to believe that Trump was an FBI informant during the Obama administration? Sure thing, Mike.

