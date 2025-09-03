'Major Pressure Campaign' By Trump To Stop Vote To Force Open Epstein Files

The GOP-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released more than 33,000 Epstein documents on Tuesday evening, most of which are already publicly available. What the public wants is to release the complete Epstein Files, with redactions of the victims' names. Still, most Republicans, after finding out the president is in the files, have circled Trump to give him cover as if even pedophilia doesn't draw a line in the sand.

However, Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Californian Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna have led a bipartisan push in the House for the GOP to provide complete transparency. Massie seems sure that he and Khanna could get six Republicans to join all 212 House Democrats in supporting their petition, "despite what he said were attempts by the White House to halt the effort," CNN reports.

Massie told Chris Hayes that Trump loyalists Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Nancy Mace, and Rep. Lauren Boebert will support his discharge petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files.

“People want these files released,” Massie said. “I mean, look, it’s not the biggest issue in the country. It’s taxes, jobs, the economy; those are always the big issues. But you really can’t solve any of that if this place is corrupt.”

“There’s a major pressure campaign from the White House right now, and also from the speaker, but I think there are enough Republicans who are listening to their constituents and care about these victims that we’ll get the 218 signatures we need,” he said.

And Democrats aren't falling for Chairman James Comer's release of information that was already made public:

“To the American people – don’t let this fool you,” said Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, in a statement, according to Politico. “House Republicans are trying to make a spectacle of releasing already-public documents. Pam Bondi has said the client list was on her desk. She could release it right now if she wanted to.”

So, releasing info on the country's most notorious child sex trafficker is considered a "hostile act" by the White House. Interesting flex.

Marjorie Taylor Greene confirmed her vote to release the files:

I’m committed to doing everything possible for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.



Including exposing the cabal of rich and powerful elites that enabled this.



I’m proud to be signing @RepThomasMassie‘s discharge petition. pic.twitter.com/ODd026a45E — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2025

UPDATE: Massie weighed in: