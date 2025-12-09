Trump's Economic Message: Don't Blame Me, Blame Biden

With no solutions, only accusations, the White House is trying to gin up excitement and offering nothing.
By John AmatoDecember 9, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair told Fox News that Trump's big economic message to voters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday is to blame President Biden for all their problems.

Polling suggested that Trump won on inflation and the economy, but his imbecilic tariffs have made things much worse, and the voters know it.

This is their solution.

BLAIR: Well, the president understands how people feel.

That's why he ran for office to begin with. The message is very simple.

We are trying to fix what Biden and the Democrats currently in Congress broke.

They raised inflation to its highest level ever in this country, right, which stole from the American people.

Wages were down. Prices were up. Pressure on both sides.

And the president is trying to make them whole.

He's trying to give them back what was lost and give them more.

Trump's speech is easy to predict. Demented Donald will regurgitate every economic lie he's told in every interview since his polling has cratered. After vomiting out lie after lie, he will blame his predecessors for his troubles.

That's not flying anymore.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair on Trump's economic message: "The message is very simple -- we are trying to fix what Biden and the Democrats currently in Congress broke"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-09T16:24:30.091Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon