Trump's Economic Message: Don't Blame Me, Blame Biden

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair told Fox News that Trump's big economic message to voters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday is to blame President Biden for all their problems.

Polling suggested that Trump won on inflation and the economy, but his imbecilic tariffs have made things much worse, and the voters know it.

This is their solution.

BLAIR: Well, the president understands how people feel. That's why he ran for office to begin with. The message is very simple. We are trying to fix what Biden and the Democrats currently in Congress broke. They raised inflation to its highest level ever in this country, right, which stole from the American people. Wages were down. Prices were up. Pressure on both sides. And the president is trying to make them whole. He's trying to give them back what was lost and give them more.

Trump's speech is easy to predict. Demented Donald will regurgitate every economic lie he's told in every interview since his polling has cratered. After vomiting out lie after lie, he will blame his predecessors for his troubles.

That's not flying anymore.