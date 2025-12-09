Mike Johnson Facing A Mass Exodus Of Republicans In The House

Things are getting outright horrific for the worst Speaker in modern history.
By John AmatoDecember 9, 2025

Puck News is reporting that a number as high as twenty House Republicans may retire because of discontent, nonsensical ideas on policies and being run over by the White House.

Are there many safe districts for Republicans in the 2026 midterms, if Trump's economy continues to crater?

In fact, multiple Republican lawmakers and aides have told me that an exodus of House Republicans is likely in the coming weeks—one estimate puts the number as high as 20 new announcements—with most retirements expected from members in safe Republican seats and thus unlikely to imperil the majority (the political environment or Trump could do that). Twenty-three of the 39 House members who have already announced plans to retire or run for other offices are Republicans, on track to easily surpass the number of exits during the last Congress, when 21 Republicans were among the 45 House members who left at the end of their terms.

Jebus Johnson appeared on This Week On Capitol, with scumbag Christian Nationalist Tony Perkins, and gave an alternate reality talk to their flock about the results in the Tennessee special election.

JOHNSON: Tennessee 7 was a bellwether of great things to come.

I know you've seen the media narrative. Everybody's heard the media narrative that this is some sort of negative sign for us, but it's exactly the opposite.

We had an extraordinary candidate there, Matt Van Epps, who's a combat veteran, a Christian husband and father, just a great selfless public servant, a patriot.

And he won a decisive election there in a district that we should win.

It's a Republican district. But the numbers actually reflect something very positive. It's rated by the Cook report. That's kind of the you know, how everybody evaluates house seats as an R plus 10. He won it by over nine points.

And it was a large turnout. Almost one hundred and eighty thousand voters came out on a special election in the middle of a holiday when most people didn't even know there was a race on the ballot.

So we feel very good, very optimistic about the midterms.

And this is just one more sign of this.

Johnson is ignoring the fact that Trump won that district by + 22, which means their candidate severely underperformed. That is a bad indicator for Republicans. Johnson forgot to mention that a huge number of Democratic voters turned out too.

Johnson's 119th Congress has been abysmal.

Lee Ann Caldwell verifies the same message that C&L has been posting for months:

They’re fighting over healthcare, they can’t agree on an affordability message (let alone an affordability plan), and many feel an increased, if familiar, lack of respect from the White House. Speaker Mike Johnson isn’t helping, as he hands congressional power to the president and makes the Article I branch of government ever more irrelevant—a concession that has apparently dawned on many only recently.

