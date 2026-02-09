Steve Bannon: Republicans Facing 'Nuclear Winter' In The Midterms

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon complained that Republicans were facing a "nuclear winter" in their redistricting battle to gain seats against Democrats in the midterms.
By David EdwardsFebruary 9, 2026

During a Monday interview with right-wing host John Frederick, Bannon noted that Virginia was set to redistrict 10 to one in favor of Democrats.

"Nuclear winters come to Virginia as we warn people about [Gov. Abigail Spanberger] is on a roll," the War Room host said. "She's going to jam through this 10 to one House situation. Maryland's going to go 80."

"We're going to talk about the redistricting movement across the country. At best, we could come up plus three or plus four on the Republican side if everything comes together," he continued. "We're going to have Mark Mitchell on in a couple of minutes. And of course, Mark and Richard Barris, who are two of the best MAGA pollsters, have gone to a dark place about what they think."

"I know on Capitol Hill, there's a lot of people in the House, a lot of people in the Senate are throwing in the towel already. The only thing that matters is the MAGA base and where their heads are at right now."

