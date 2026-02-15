F-Bombs Aplenty As Sweden Accuses Canada Of Cheating In Curling

The sedate sport of curling got a bit testy on Friday at the Cortina Winter Olympics, as Sweden accused Canada of cheating.

Source: New York Post

A curling match between Canada and Sweden on Friday erupted with a profanity-laced back-and-forth over cheating allegations.

Near the end of the contest, an 8-6 win for Canada’s Team Brad Jacobs over Sweden’s Team Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson of the Swedes appeared to accuse Canada’s Marc Kennedy of double-touching stones to gain an advantage.

Kennedy didn’t take it well.

“I haven’t done it once,” Kennedy said on the ice during an exchange caught on camera. “You can f–k off.”

Eriksson doubled down.

“I’ll show you a video after the game,” Eriksson said. “I’ll show you a video where it’s two meters over the hog line.”

“Come on, Oskar. Just f–k off,” Kennedy replied.