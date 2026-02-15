F-Bombs Aplenty As Sweden Accuses Canada Of Cheating In Curling

Tempers flared after a Swedish player accused a Canadian player of touching the stone past the hogline.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 15, 2026

The sedate sport of curling got a bit testy on Friday at the Cortina Winter Olympics, as Sweden accused Canada of cheating.

Source: New York Post

A curling match between Canada and Sweden on Friday erupted with a profanity-laced back-and-forth over cheating allegations.

Near the end of the contest, an 8-6 win for Canada’s Team Brad Jacobs over Sweden’s Team Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson of the Swedes appeared to accuse Canada’s Marc Kennedy of double-touching stones to gain an advantage.

Kennedy didn’t take it well.

“I haven’t done it once,” Kennedy said on the ice during an exchange caught on camera. “You can f–k off.”

Eriksson doubled down.

“I’ll show you a video after the game,” Eriksson said. “I’ll show you a video where it’s two meters over the hog line.”

“Come on, Oskar. Just f–k off,” Kennedy replied.

In the end, the umpires ruled that they couldn't tell if any infraction had been made and Canada went on to win 8-6, dropping the defending Olympic champions to 0-3 in defense of their title.

The Swedes maintain this is irrefutable proof that they cheated.

A similar video above here, as the original has a copyright issue.

And the inevitable memes.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon