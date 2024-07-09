Horror As Russia Bombs Children's Hospitals In Kyiv

Deliberate acts, targeting children's hospitals for maximum terror. There really are no words for why this sort of thing is allowed to happen in the modern world.

Source: The Guardian

Witnesses express shock and revulsion after deadly missile strike on Ukraine’s largest paediatric clinic

The children sat in stunned silence, their fragile bodies still tethered to medical drips outside the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in central Kyiv, where an impromptu field camp had sprung up.

They had not long emerged from the hospital’s dark, dusty bomb shelter, and their eyes were still adjusting to the light.

A woman rushed past, cradling an infant covered with blood.

Just an hour earlier, Okhmatdyt, Ukraine’s largest paediatric clinic, renowned for its cancer treatment and a place many of the children had called home for months, had been targeted by a powerful Russian missile attack that killed at least 29 people and left many injured.

The hospital’s toxicology ward lay in ruins, wrecked by the explosion that sent shrapnel tearing through the main hospital building, shattering its windows. One of the surgical rooms, where doctors had been operating on a child, was reduced to rubble.