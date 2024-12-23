President Biden Commutes Most Federal Death Sentences

The president did not commute the sentences of three people whose crimes included mass shootings or acts of terrorism.
By Susie MadrakDecember 23, 2024

President Joe Biden announced this morning that he is taking 37 people off federal death row to serve out life sentences behind bars — a decision that leaves only three federal prisoners awaiting execution when Trump takes office next month. Via CNN:

“Today, I am commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 individuals on federal death row to life sentences without the possibility of parole,” Biden announced in a statement released Monday.

Notably, the president did not commute the sentences of three people whose crimes included mass shootings or acts of terrorism: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of two brothers responsible for the deadly Boston Marathon bombing in 2013; Dylann Roof, a White nationalist who massacred nine people at a historically Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015; and Robert Bowers, who killed 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.

“These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my Administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder,” Biden said, referring to his Justice Department’s halt on federal executions. The majority of the 37 individuals whose sentences were commuted Monday were convicted for less high-profile offenses, such as murders tied to drug trafficking or the killings of prison guards or other inmates.

Of the three not being commuted — Tsarnaev (Boston Marathon bombing), Roof (S.C. Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church shooting), and Bowers (Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting) — Biden said he was only commuting sentences in “cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder.”

