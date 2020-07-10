BREAKING: Donald 'Law And Order' Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Sentence

We all knew it was coming.

Donald Trump, the most vile, despicable, most corrupt person to ever hold the office of the Presidency did it - he used the power of his office to reward a political ally in the most grotestque and reprehensible way possible.

At 8pm on Friday night Donald Trump officially commuted the 40 month prison sentence of Roger Stone, his long time friend and political ally.

Here is the tweet with the grant of clemency:

BREAKING WH Press Sec: "Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr." pic.twitter.com/UCTMG5spKd — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 10, 2020

Twitter BLEW UP, as did we all:

Ask yourself why. It's important. Why did Trump commute Stone's sentence? What was Stone hiding? What has Barr buried? What have McConnell and company covered up? Think of what we know and how mind-blowing horrific & corrupt it is. This must be worse. Much, much worse. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 11, 2020

This is tantamount to Stone saying, ‘commute my sentence (to probation) or I will talk.’ If Trump now does so, it will be a corrupt exercise of the pardon/commutation power. Recall, Bannon testified at Stone’s trial that Roger was “the Trump campaign’s access point to Wikileaks.” https://t.co/Os7VxRwO4y — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 10, 2020

Unfortunately for Roger Stone nobody can commute his eternity in hell. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) July 11, 2020

The President had the time to commute Roger Stone’s sentence today.



He still doesn’t have a COVID-19 strategy or a response to Putin putting bounties on American soldiers. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) July 10, 2020

Trump just commuted Roger Stone’s sentence.



Stone lied and intimidated witnesses to hide Trump’s exploitation of the Russian hack of his opponent’s campaign.



With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America:



One for Trump's criminal friends and one for everyone else. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 11, 2020

So, in the past 48 hours, Cohen goes back to jail for refusing to say he won't publish the book he has already written.



Meanwhile, Stone gets a commutation for not turning evidence on Trump. — Janine Kube (@KubeJ9) July 11, 2020

This is likely true: https://t.co/SLyhpkLCuB — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) July 11, 2020

Donald Trump is a criminal and he just saved his friend, another criminal, from prison. Drain the swamp, my ass.