BREAKING: Donald 'Law And Order' Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Sentence

Donald Trump rewarded his loyal "dirty trickster" friend, Roger Stone, with a full commutation of his 40 month sentence
By Red Painter
We all knew it was coming.

Donald Trump, the most vile, despicable, most corrupt person to ever hold the office of the Presidency did it - he used the power of his office to reward a political ally in the most grotestque and reprehensible way possible.

At 8pm on Friday night Donald Trump officially commuted the 40 month prison sentence of Roger Stone, his long time friend and political ally.

Here is the tweet with the grant of clemency:

Twitter BLEW UP, as did we all:

Donald Trump is a criminal and he just saved his friend, another criminal, from prison. Drain the swamp, my ass.

