IRS Forgives Roger Stone's Million-Dollar Lien After Trump Commutes His Sentence

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has withdrawn a lien on Roger Stone for over $1 million after President Donald Trump, a longtime friend, commuted his 3-year prison sentence.

Detroit News court reporter Robert Snell on Monday revealed documents which showed the IRS had erased a lien that was placed on Stone after he failed to pay $1,035,319.95 in income taxes dating back to 2007.

Scoop: President Trump's friend Roger Stone catches another break. Three months after the president commuted Stone's prison sentence, the IRS erased a $1,000,000+ lien for unpaid federal income taxes https://t.co/b7Sr2PJLZi#foundthiswhilelookingforsomethingelse — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) November 9, 2020

The lien withdrawal is dated Oct. 5, 2020.

The document notes that Stone has satisfied “one or more elements of the Internal Revenue Service Code.”

Earlier this year, Stone was sentenced to 3 years for lying and witness tampering connected to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

That sentence was eventually commuted by President Trump.

“The worst part of this is being broke,” Stone said in April. ““I’ve lost my home, my insurance, what little savings I had, my ability to make a living because people pay me to write and talk, and of course the things they want me to write and talk about are the very things I’m not allowed to talk and write about. In the blink of an eye you can lose everything.”

““I have to pay everything I have to lawyers,” he complained at the time. “And I could no longer pay the rent in the property that I was in. I moved from a nine-bedroom house to a one-bedroom apartment. Had to do the move myself with my wife renting a truck. On the last day of the move in kind of a freak accident the truck slips out of gear and rolls over my wife’s ankle, breaking it.”