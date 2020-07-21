Hillary Clinton: Roger Stone's Sentence Was Commuted To 'Shut Him Up'

As if Joy Reid's opening interview with Joe Biden wasn't impressive enough for a debut show, her second guest was the woman who was supposed to be president right now. Hillary Clinton, winner of 3 million more votes than Trump, visited with Reid to talk for two entire segments about the goings-on of the day.

One of the topics Reid broached was the commutation of Roger Stone's sentence for lying to Congress — a felony. She played the now familiar clip of Trump asking Russia to interfere in our election by finding Clinton's emails ("Russia, if you're listening...") and asked Clinton for her thoughts on Trump's commutation of the sentence of the other guy who was in on the e-mail release: Roger Stone.

As always, Clinton pulled no punches, and accurately depicted Trump for the spineless coward he is.

CLINTON: Well, I think it's pretty clear that Stone threatened him. He probably threatened him privately, but he also threatened him publicly about what he would say if he had to go to prison, and this is a continuation of the cover-up. It's an ongoing cover-up, that Trump and Stone are two of the major participants in to try to prevent us from knowing all of the details about what they actually did in 2016. Some of it was very public. I mean, asking Russia in public, to interfere in American elections, but some of it was clandestine, behind the scenes, sending messages, the kinds of things we know about and, I think, much more. So, what he did was to use the awesome power of commutation as part of the pardon power of the president, to basically shut up Roger Stone, so that Roger Stone would not spill any more beans about what actually happened, and how much Donald Trump actually knew.

Don't hold back, Madam Secretary! Tell us what you really think!