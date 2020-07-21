The ReidOut Busts Out Of The Gate With Biden On Trump: 'He Has No Idea What To Do. Zero.'

If The ReidOut's debut episode is any indication, this show will be fire every night. Joy Reid's inaugural guest (no pun intended, but why not speak it into the universe, amirite?) was former Vice President Joe Biden. Reid got right down to business in the interview, and asked him to reflect upon Trump's bonkers interview with Chris Wallace that aired this weekend. Specifically, she played for him the part where Trump bragged about the number of tests we have done. As if that's the only metric by which to measure success.
After Trump crowed, "No country has ever done what we have done in terms of testing!" Reid asked Biden how he responded to that. The former VP came right in with the zinger.
He raised the white flag. He has no idea what to do. Zero. It's only one thing he has in mind. How does he win re-election, and it doesn't matter how many people get COVID and/or die from COVID, because he fears that if the economy is strapped as badly as it is today, that in fact he is going to be in trouble. That's what it's all about. I have never seen a president who has been so self-serving in the conduct of the office.
Reid then played him another clip of Trump, bragging about the recent Supreme Court decisions giving him the right to take health care away, and kick immigrants out of the country. (He didn't phrase it QUITE that way, but almost.) Biden again was incredulous at the callousness and ineptitude.
Wait, is THIS what it sounds like to have a person in charge who might CARE about the people they were elected to serve? It feels like its been 74 years since the Obama administration, I have completely forgotten.