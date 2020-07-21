The ReidOut Busts Out Of The Gate With Biden On Trump: 'He Has No Idea What To Do. Zero.'

If The ReidOut's debut episode is any indication, this show will be fire every night. Joy Reid's inaugural guest (no pun intended, but why not speak it into the universe, amirite?) was former Vice President Joe Biden. Reid got right down to business in the interview, and asked him to reflect upon Trump's bonkers interview with Chris Wallace that aired this weekend. Specifically, she played for him the part where Trump bragged about the number of tests we have done. As if that's the only metric by which to measure success.

After Trump crowed, "No country has ever done what we have done in terms of testing!" Reid asked Biden how he responded to that. The former VP came right in with the zinger.

BIDEN: I think he is right, no country has ever done what we have done. Walk away. There's no leadership here. He actually has zero, zero! He surrendered. He talked about it, you remember, early on. This is gonna go away in a few days. This is gonna be gone tomorrow, you will wake up and it will be gone! He talked about how we were going to be in a position where we were going to be able to lead the world, etcetera. And he was going to be a war time president fighting the virus. He raised the white flag. He has no idea what to do. Zero. It's only one thing he has in mind. How does he win re-election, and it doesn't matter how many people get COVID and/or die from COVID, because he fears that if the economy is strapped as badly as it is today, that in fact he is going to be in trouble. That's what it's all about. I have never seen a president who has been so self-serving in the conduct of the office.

Reid then played him another clip of Trump, bragging about the recent Supreme Court decisions giving him the right to take health care away, and kick immigrants out of the country. (He didn't phrase it QUITE that way, but almost.) Biden again was incredulous at the callousness and ineptitude.

BIDEN: Look, this guy has no sense of empathy or concern for people. People are dying, dying! Families are bereft. People are so worried about being able to see their grandmoms and grandpops for fear that they may get the COVID, this is -- I don't understand it. He has absolutely zero sense of empathy. Have you heard a word of him talking about how badly he feels about the losses, about the emptiness? Those folks who lost somebody feel like they have been dragged in to a dark deep hole in the middle of their chest. They don't know what to do, they are scared to death and what does the president do? He talks about taking away health insurance! Completely! And he's gonna replace it with what? He's been talking about that forever! Zero! I don't get it, and I quite frankly don't understand how he thinks it appeals to the American people. Overwhelmingly people want us to keep Obamacare and improve on it. Not get rid of it in the middle of a pandemic? With hundreds of thousands of people ill and dying? And he wants to take away health insurance? My lord.

Wait, is THIS what it sounds like to have a person in charge who might CARE about the people they were elected to serve? It feels like its been 74 years since the Obama administration, I have completely forgotten.