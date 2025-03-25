Dem Steamrolls Fox News Host With Fact-Check On Elon's Social Security Cuts

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) fact-checked Fox News host Mike Emanuel over claims that Republicans were not interested in cutting Social Security.

During a Sunday interview, Casar explained that the Republican Party was "really dominated by those billionaire interests right now, where you have Elon Musk calling Social Security a Ponzi scheme, saying that they'll eliminate billions of dollars from Social Security."

"I recognize some of the viewers at home disagree with me on a variety of social issues, but I think we can agree that Republican members of Congress have no business going along with Elon Musk slashing Social Security, destroying Medicaid and Medicare, firing veterans, all to give out tax breaks to billionaires," he explained. "I believe that should be the new message of the Democratic Party, which I think could bring some conservatives back into the Democratic Party if we agree that these programs we all pay for since literally World War II, Social Security, should be expanded and protected, not ransacked by billionaires that want more money for themselves."

Emanuel responded by defending Republicans.

"To be fair, I don't think many of your Republican colleagues have any interest in touching Social Security," the Fox News host said.

Casar quickly fact-checked the host.

"But to be fair, though, but to be fair, President Trump and Elon Musk just announced that they are closing Social Security offices and going to ask seniors and people with disabilities to go check in in person at Social Security offices that they've closed and in rural areas or really suburban areas," Casar replied. "That may be really hard to do, and then they'll call those Social Security recipients, quote, fraudsters and cut off their benefits."

"That's what they've announced," he added. "And Commerce Secretary, who's a billionaire himself, just said on television, oh, if my grandma misses a Social Security check, I think he said my mother-in-law misses a Social Security check, she won't complain."