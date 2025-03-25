Tarlov: I Don't Want To Ever Hear 'But Her Emails' Again

Jessica Tarlov with the appropriate response to the shitshow with The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg accidentally being included in a group message with senior Trump administration officials discussing airstrikes in Yemen.

During a segment on this Monday's The Five, which was supposed to be about attacking Democrats as rudderless and going after one of their favorite targets, AOC and the progressive wing of the party, Tarlov went off topic, much to the dismay of her other cohosts:

“Donald Trump’s ratings on handling the economy, inflation, cost of living are all tanking, and we’re seeing this administration’s incompetence and recklessness on a scale unimaginable,” said Tarlov on The Five: I’m sure you guys saw this incredible Jeffery Goldberg piece from right before we got on air, a couple of [minutes] ago, about Goldberg who is a journalist at The Atlantic being invited into a private Signal chat with all of our national security heads, so Rubio, Hegseth, Waltz, Tulsi Gabbard, Scott Bessent’s in there, et cetera, and they are planning, on just Signal, to drop bombs in Yemen. So they’re not doing this in a SCIF, they’re doing it on an app that you and I, we all have on our phones, and it’s obviously incredibly reckless. National security risks. Tarlov went on to reference the backlash over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s storage of government emails on a private server, declaring, “I don’t want to ever hear, ‘But her emails!’ again.” “I don’t know what’s going to happen to anyone who’s involved in something like this, but on top of it, you have the vice president, he’s in there as well, contradicting Donald Trump on his policy on Europe,” she said. “So all of this is going on, we’re only a couple months into this administration, and when Carville says, ‘Let’s see what they do,’ you get stuff like this.”

Tarlov stated the obvious about the members of Trump's cabinet involved in the debacle, which is that this proves that people were right when they said Trump was giving jobs to people who did not deserve them.

After Watters tried to change the subject back to bashing AOC, he also did his best to try to downplay what happened with the Trump administration officials.

WATTERS: It is funny how the old guard tries to keep the young generation down. It's creating this little bottleneck. It's fun to watch. We had that problem. We don't have that anymore. We have a whole new fresh crew of young-bloods running around, and yeah, they accidentally leaked something to the media instead of the Democrats actually leaking classified information to the media, right? TARLOV: No, no, no, no, no. WATTERS: At least they didn't home-brew a server and acid wash it. But her emails! I just did it. TARLOV: They didn't leak it. They invited him in.

If anyone is wondering how they would be acting if this was a Democrat instead of Trump, we don't have to guess. Here's Matt Gertz with the receipts:

Pete Hegseth in 2023 on Biden "handling classified documents... flippantly": "If at the very top there's no accountability," then we have "two tiers of justice."



— Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) March 24, 2025 at 1:33 PM

Pete Hegseth in 2016: "The people we rely on to do dangerous and difficult things for us rely on one thing from us: That we will not... be reckless with the dangerous things they are doing for us. That's the national security implications of a private server that's unsecured."



— Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) March 24, 2025 at 1:33 PM

Pete Hegseth in 2016: "How damaging is it to your ability to recruit or build allies with others when they are worried that our leaders may be exposing them because of their gross negligence or their recklessness in handling information?"



— Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) March 24, 2025 at 1:33 PM